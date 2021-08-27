Breaking: 2 veteran actors dead in less than 24 hours

Two veteran nollywood actors Ifeanyi Dike and Victor Olaotan have passed on.

While Dike died on Friday morning, Olaotan was confirmed dead on Thursday evening.

Both died after suffering from illness.

Dike has been down with kidney illness since 2011 after which he underwent a successful kidney transplant in India.

Olaotan had celebrated his 69th birthday on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in a Turkish hospital battling with the effects of a traumatic brain injury he suffered after the ghastly car accident in October 2016.

Julia and some other ace actors had been soliciting support on Olaotan’s behalf.

In 2019, billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Femi Otedola, donated N30m to the actor.

Julia, who often spoke with her husband via video calls, had said whenever they spoke, she could see that he was “fighting for his life”.