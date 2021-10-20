Breaking: 2 weeks after takeover, Newcastle sack Bruce

Steve Bruce has finally been sacked as head coach of Newcastle United by their new Saudi-backed owners, nearly two weeks after they bought the club.

The consortium knew that to leave him in post for last Sunday’s home game with Spurs risked spoiling the carnival atmosphere inside St James’ Park, yet they allowed him to complete his 1,000th career game in management, which ended in a 3-2 defeat by Tottenham.

Bruce is set to pocket £8million in compensation as he departs his boyhood club.

Graeme Jones is now in temporary charge while a new boss is recruited. His first game in charge will be a trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

