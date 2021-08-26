Breaking – 2020 Paralympics: Latifat wins gold, becomes first Nigerian to pick medal in Tokyo (VIDEO)

Tijani Latifat became the first athlete to pick Nigeria’s gold medal in the ongoing 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Latifat put up a scintillating performance after her first lift of 105kg was disallowed.

The Ogun state-born athlete, came back strong with burning enthusiasm to write her name in gold with her second attempt of 105kg and her third attempt was 107kg but she did that in a style with 117kg in her fourth attempt getting close to world record of 118kg to lift the first medal for team Nigeria in Tokyo.

The gold won by Latifat is Nigeria’s 71st medal in Paralympics.

Related

No tags for this post.