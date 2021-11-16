[Breaking] 2020 World Cup qualifier: Kelechi Iheanacho drops to bench as Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen lead Super Eagles’ attack vs Blue Sharks

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has made public his starting lineup for their matchday six encounter of the 2022 World Cup qualifier versus Cape Verde on the road to Qatar.

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho drops to the bench for Odion Ighalo as the three-time African champions will line up in a 3-5-2 pattern.

While Ighalo anchors the frontline, Victor Osimhen will play a supportive role during Tuesday evening match expected to kickoff 5pm in Lagos.

The full starting lineup is shown in the graphic representation above.