[Breaking] 2022 Electoral Act: INEC summons extraordinary meeting

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said it fully appreciated the importance of proceeding with the implementation of the newly signed 2022 Electoral Act in earnest.

To this end, the commission has summoned an extraordinary meeting scheduled for Saturday February 26, 2022.

A statement on Friday by the National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education, Barrister Festus Okoye, described the assent as historic noting a statement would be issued on the way forward after the commission’s extraordinary meeting.

The statement read: “Today Friday 25th February 2022, the President of the Federal Republic Nigeria signed the Electoral Bill 2022 into law.

“This is historic being the fourth time since the restoration of democracy in Nigeria in 1999 that the Electoral Act is repealed and re-enacted. It contains many progressive provisions that will facilitate the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

“The nation now has the Electoral Act 2022 which replaces the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended). Together with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the new Act constitutes the principal law to govern the conduct of future elections, including the 2023 General Election.

“Given the tight timelines contained in the new law, the Commission fully appreciates the importance of proceeding with their implementation in earnest.

“Consequently, an extraordinary meeting of the Commission is scheduled for tomorrow Saturday 26th February 2022. Thereafter, a statement will be issued on the way forward.”