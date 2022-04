The much expected Ramadan for 2022 will kickoff on Saturday April 2, 2022, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has just announced.

The Sultan who made this known via a live broadcast through the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) on Friday night, said already the moon has been sighted in parts of the country.

Ramadan is an official fasting period for all Muslim faithful.

Details loading…