Nigeria’s Super Eagles will have to battle the black stars of Ghana in a playoff to book a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This was the outcome of the just concluded draws in Cameroon, venue of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

CAF World Cup Play Off Draw

Senegal 🇸🇳 Vs 🇪🇬 Egypt

Cameroon 🇨🇲 Vs 🇩🇿 Algeria

Ghana 🇬🇭 Vs 🇳🇬 Nigeria

Mali 🇲🇱 Vs 🇹🇳 Tunisia

DR Congo 🇨🇩 Vs 🇲🇦 Morocco