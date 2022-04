[Breaking] 2022 World Cup: Senegal get mild draw, Ghana land in tough group *See full pairings

Senegal after edging Egypt to pick 2022 World Cup ticket have been pitched against host Qatar, Holland and Ecuador,p in group A while Super Eagles arch rivals Ghana in group H will face Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic.

2022 World Cup draw…

A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

B

England

IR Iran

USA

Europe QF

C – Nigeria group

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

D

France

Playoff 1

Denmark

Tunisia

E

Spain

Playoff 2

Germany

Japan

F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

Korea Republic