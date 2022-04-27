[Breaking] 2023: APC presidential aspirants swell as Ibikunle Amosun joins race as Danbaba dumps PDP

Ranks of Presidential aspirants within the fold of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), swell up with declaration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun on the floor of the Senate Wednesday.

Amosun who made the declaration through a letter read by the President of the Senate , Ahmad Lawan on his behalf , said he has what it takes contest and occupy the position come May 2023 based on his pedigree in public service delivery in different capacities over the years.

He said a formal declaration to that effect , will take place at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on the 5th of May 2022.

Declaration of Amosun for Presidential position in 2023 , makes the total number of aspirants in APC to be 17 now.

Earlier before Amosun’s declaration , the deputy minority whip of the Senate , Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba (Sokoto South ), defected from PDP to APC on alleged crisis rocking the party in North West Senatorial Zone .

