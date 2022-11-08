[Breaking] 2023 general elections: PDP has no governorship candidate in Zamfara, court rules

The federal high court sitting in Gusau on Tuesday November 8, 2022 nullified the governorship primary election that produced Dauda Lawal Dare as gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the upcoming 2023 general election.

The presiding Judge, Justice Aminu Baffa, who delivered the judgement also ruled that PDP will not field any candidate for the 2023 governorship general election.

The case was filed before the court by Engr. Ibrahim Shehu Gusau against PDP, Adamu Maina Waziri, Col. Bala Mande, Dauda Lawal Dare and INEC over irregularities during the concluded PDP governorship primary election in the state.

