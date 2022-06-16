[Breaking] 2023 presidency: Atiku picks Okowa as running mate

Less than 24 hours before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deadline for political parties to submit names of 2023 presidential candidates and running mates, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has announced Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

The former Vice President who announced this at the party headquarters in Abuja, Thursday, stressed that “party unity is critical for winning the 2023 general election and we must not take anything for granted”.

Atiku explained that he picked Okowa because he will work with him to unite the country and rebuild the country.

Details loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

