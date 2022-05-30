[Breaking] 2023 presidency: Pat Utomi steps down as Peter Obi clinches Labour party ticket

Renowned economist, and presidential aspirant Prof. Pat Utomi, on Monday stepped down for former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, on Monday.

The latest development happened at Asaba, Delta state capital, during the National convention of Labour party.

With this, Peter Obi undoubtedly clinched the party’s ticket as its presidential candidate ahead of 2023 general elections.

Utomi, was quoted as saying: “Obi must be given the opportunity to govern this country,” before stepping down for the foremost business mogul, banker and politician, who was the Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP, in the February 23, 2019 election.

