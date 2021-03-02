Breaking: Kidnapped Jangebe school girls rescued from Bandits, now in Gusau (Picture)



No fewer than 279 students of government girls junior secondary school Jangebe in Talata Mafara local government council of Zamfara state who were kidnapped last Friday by the group of armed bandits have been rescued by the state government.

Blueprint gathered that the abducted school girls arrived Gusau, the state capital around 5:00 am on Tuesday.

They were conveyed by the heavy joint security personnel led by the state Commissioner of Police CP Abutu Yaro.

The students are currently at Government House Council Chamber being reviewed by the Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle and his Wife, Hajiya Aisha Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

Details loading…