Breaking: 4 killed, 12 injured as buses, trailer crash in Anambra

At least four persons died in a crash involving two buses and one trailer along Ihiala-Onitsha road by Ihiala police station in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Eyewitness told Blueprint that 12 persons equally sustained injuries in the crash which occured around 3pm on Sunday.

According to the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Anambra State Command, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, affected vehicles were Nissan caravan bus with registration number AAH-836-ZV; Nissan caravan bus with registration number number AWK-278-YD; and a mac trailer with no registration number.

He said, “Probable cause of crash was as a result of excessive speeding and brake failure. According to an eye witness, the driver of the Trailer sighted the police check point, matched his brake which failed him and he rammed onto the two buses being checked by the police men in front of him as a result of brake failure.

“The Injured persons were taken to Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala for treatment while the corpses were deposited in their Mortuary of the same hospital by the FRSC rescue team and OBS cleared. Free vehicular movements has been restored by FRSC rescue team, police and the military men.”