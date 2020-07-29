Breaking: 4 Policemen killed as gunmen attack bullion van in Ebonyi

An unidentified gunmen, Wednesday, attacked a bullion van in Ebonyi state, and killed four Police escorts attached to the vehicle.

Blueprint gathered that the gunmen tried to intercept the bullion van at Ezzamgbo Junction, in Ohaukwu local government area.

The van was said to be conveying monies from Enugu to Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital.

But the Robbers in a bid to intercept the van and cart away the monies in it, first fired at the escourt van carrying the Policemen.

Four of the Police officers were killed in the process while two sustained various degrees of injuries.

When contacted, the state Police Commissioner , Philip Maku, confirmed the incident.

According to him, the robbers trailed the van from Enugu state.

He said the robbers were not able to loot the van as the driver managed to manouvre the van out of the area.

“They damaged one of the tires of the bullion van but the driver was able to escape with the van. They could not chase the van as the driver drove towards the Military checkpoint ahead.”

The CP said the two injured Policemen have been taken to hospital for treatment while the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary.

Mr Maku said the Police has launched a manhunt for the fleeing robbers

