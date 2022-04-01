Breaking: 48 hours after, gunmen invade Anambra, kill operatives, set police station ablaze

About 48 hours after gunmen invaded and burnt the headquarters of Nnewi South Local Government Area (LGA) located in Ukpo Anambra state, another set of hoodlums have killed unspecified number of policemen in a police station at Amichi.

Amichi is a community under same Nnewi South LGA.

This time, Blueprint gathered that the Police station was also set ablaze by the unknown gunmen on Friday night.

Anambra state police command was yet to issue any statement as at the time of filling this report.

