After barely five months, Nigeria’s coronavirus cases are now 33, 153. Out of the total figures, 744 persons have died so far.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Africa’s most populous nation recorded 595 new cases on Monday July 13, 2020.

A state by state breakdown shows;

Lagos-156

Oyo-141

FCT-99

Edo-47

Kaduna-27

Ondo-22

Rivers-20

Osun-17

Imo-13

Plateau-10

Nasarawa-8

Anambra-8

Kano-5

Benue-5

Borno-5

Ogun-4

Taraba-3

Gombe-3

Kebbi-1

Cross Rivers-1