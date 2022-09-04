Breaking: 9 dead, 10 injured in Abuja road crash

Nine travelers have been confirmed dead while 10 others were injured in a fatal auto crash on Sunday.

The accident occurred at Yangoji-Abaji portion of the Abuja-Lokoja expressway in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Confirming the incident, the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Bisi Kazeem, said the crash involved a Toyota Hiance Bus with vehicle registration number KTG-450 KQ and Howo Sino truck at about 06:05am on Sunday.

He said the passenger bus was coming from Osun State and heading to Katsina State, but unfortunately crashed into the stationary truck.

He noted that the accident occurred at Sabon Gari village, near Gada Biyu, along Abaji – Yangoji road on the highway.

According to him, the crash involved two vehicles only and both were for commercial purposes.

“Twenty-two people were involved in the crash. They were all male. Ten were injured and nine were killed. First aid was given to two.

“The FRSC recovered N3,170, six bags and 4 different mobile phones,” he stated.

