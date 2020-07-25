Breaking: 9 rescued as 3-storey building collapses in Abuja, many still trapped

A three-storey building still under construction has just collapsed around Dawaki, a suburb within Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Blueprint correspondent reports that already nine people have been rescued, while some others are still trapped in the rubble shortly after heavy downpour Saturday morning.

However, rescue operations are still on by the operatives of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies as at the time of filling this report.

Details loading…