[Breaking] Abba Kyari: At last, FG begins extradition process

The federal government has officially kicked off the process of extradition of suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP Abba Kyari to the United States of America.

This followed request by US authorities for Kyari to be extradited over $1.1million wire fraud perpetrated by Abass Ramon aka Hushpuppi and four others.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), revealed that his extradition process has begun when he filed an application before the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Abba Kyari is currently under the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) custody.

