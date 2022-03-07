Breaking: Abba Kyari, others arraigned in court over ‘cocaine deal’, 2 co-defendants plead guilty (PICTURES)

The suspended senior Police officer DCP Abba Kyari and six others involved in an alleged drug deal, on Monday, were arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Others in the dock with him are four other police officers – ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Insp. Simon Agirigba and Inspector John Nuhu, as well as two alleged drug traffickers that were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

While Kyari, and his police co-defendants, pleaded not guilty to the charge, the 6th and 7th Defendants, Umeibe and Ezenwanne, pleaded guilty to the charge that was read to them before trial Justice Emeka Nwite.

Details loading