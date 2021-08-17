Breaking – Abduction of Zamfara college students, others: Kidnappers demand N350 million ransom

The Bandits who kidnapped 15 students of Zamfara State College of Agriculture and Animals Health Bakura have demanded the sum of N350 million ransom before they could release the students.

This was made known by the Provost of the College Malam Habib Mainasara made this known in an interview with Newsmen Tuesday.

According to him, records available to the authority of the college under his leadership indicated that 20 people were currently in captivity of the bandits after the invasion in the college.

He said a total of 20 people were abducted, including 15 students, 4 staff, and a driver.

Blueprint reports that the recalcitrant bandits had on Sunday stormed the college kidnapped 15 students, four staff of the college and killed three persons including police inspector and two watchmen of the college.

The Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, had pledged to secure the release of the victims.