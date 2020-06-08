Breaking: Gov Ikpeazu tests positive for Coronavirus as Abia, FCT overtakes Lagos

Abia state Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has become first state leader to test positive for Covid-19.

This was disclosed by the commissioner for information Chief John Okiyi Kalu in a press statement made available, Monday morning.



Read the full Press Release

Recall that on Saturday, 30th May, 2020, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu volunteered his sample for COVID-19 test and subsequently directed members of the state Executive Council (EXCO) and those of the inter ministerial committee on COVID-19 to submit themselves for the same test. On Tuesday, 2nd June, 2020. Tthe result of Governor Ikpeazu’s test returned negative.

On Thursday, 4th June, 2020, the Governor submitted another sample at the Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory for confirmation and the result returned positive.

As a result, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has gone into isolation, as required by relevant NCDC protocols, and he is being managed by a competent team of medical practitioners with a view to nursing him back to good health.

Consequent on the above, the Governor has directed his Deputy, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, to act on his behalf pending his full resumption of duties.

We wish to urge all Abians to take the fight against COVID-19 serious as the disease is real but not a death sentence. Our state has the resources to manage patients back to good health.

Thank you.

Chief John Okiyi Kalu

Honorable Commssioner for Information, Abia State

07/06/2020

Meanwhile, Sunday’s report of coronavirus cases was 260.

Oit of the number, Abia state recorded 67, while Federal Capital Territory got 40 with Lagos hauling 38, the lowest in the past weeks, according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Here is state by state breakdown

Abia-67

FCT-40

Lagos-38

Ogun-19

Gombe-16

Edo-14

Imo-9

Kwara-8

Katsina-8

Nasarawa-8

Borno-8

Kaduna-6

Bauchi-5

Ekiti-4

Niger-2

Ondo-2

Plateau-2

Kano-2

Sokoto-2