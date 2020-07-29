Breaking: Abiodun orders arrest of face mask violators, vows to jail residents in Ogun if…

The Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, Wednesday slammed six months jail term on defaulters of the compulsory use of face masks in the state.

The governor while updating journalists on the efforts of the government in the fight against COVID-19, invoked regulation seven of the infectious diseases in section 33 of the Public Health Law of the state which mandated the compulsory wearing of face masks by all persons in public as part of measures to prevent the rapid spread of the pandemic.

Governor Abiodun who spoke of the high rate of total disregard to precautionary measures by members of the public, ordered arrest of anyone without face mask in the public.

He disclosed that worship centres would be tentatively reopened on Friday, August 14, warning that worshippers without face mask would not, only be prevented from entering churches or mosques but such individual would also be arrested.

Governor Abiodun urged religious leaders to comply fully with the measures mutually agreed upon by them and the government.

The governor disclosed that the state would reopen schools on Tuesday, August 4 for SS3 students to give them the grace of two weeks to prepare for their Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE).

He announced automatic promotion for students of public primary and secondary schools.

