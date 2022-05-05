Breaking: Abuja stadium swimming pool shut as boy, 13, drowns

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has shut down the swimming pool of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja with immediate effect, two days after a 13-year-old boy was drown.

This was revealed in a statement by the Director Press and Public Relations of the Ministry Mohammed Manga on thursday.

Part of the statement reads, “All activities within the pool area are therefore suspended till further notice.

“This follows the unfortunate death through drowning of a 13 year old boy, Matthew Godwin on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 during the festive season.

“The Ministry has ordered a full scale investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident and the activities that led to it in a bid to forestall future recurrence.

“A delegation from the Ministry has since paid the family of the deceased a condolence visit.”

