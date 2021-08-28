Breaking: Abuja to host PDP convention as party rolls out committees in September, Secondus surrenders

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has picked the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as the venue for its National Convention slated for October 30 and 31, 2021.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, Saturday, also told newsmen after the party’s 92nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja that the party shall announce convention planning and zoning committees next month.

Ologbondiyan said, “NEC emphasised the indivisibility of the PDP, stressed the need to remain united as a party as we work assiduously towards removing the inept, indolent and corrupt APC from government, come 2023.

“NEC commends all party members for their various involvements in resolving issues that have recently occurred in our party.

“NEC is confident that the PDP has earned the trust of Nigerians once again and our party will do better when allowed to lead the nation.

“NEC condemns the media gagging and the attempt by the APC and Buhari government to promote obnoxious laws against the freedom of speech as well as media practice in Nigeria.

“NEC condemns the harassment and intimidation of media outfits in a desperate ploy by the APC to stifle free speech.

“NEC has resolved that Abuja will be the venue of the PDP National Elective Convention slated for October 31, 2021.

“NEC to meet on the 9th of September to approve the various nominations into the respective national convention committees.”

Earlier on Saturday, the embattled national chairman of the party wrote acting chairman Elder Yemi Akinwonmi to precide over NEC meeting.