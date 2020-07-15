Breaking: Accident claims first ever Nigeria’s Air Force female combat pilot

Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile has been announced dead, as a result of head injuries she sustained from a road traffic accident at NAF Base Kaduna.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by Director of Public Relations and Information

Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola.

This statement read, “It is with great sorrow that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) regretfully announces the unfortunate demise of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, who died today, 14 July 2020, as a result of head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident at NAF Base Kaduna.

“Until her death, Flying Officer Arotile, who was commissioned into the NAF in September 2017 as a member of Nigerian Defence Academy Regular Course 64, was the first ever female combat helicopter pilot in the Service.

“During her short but impactful stay in the Service, late Arotile, who hails from Iffe in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, contributed significantly to the efforts to rid the North Central States of armed bandits and other criminal elements by flying several combat missions under Operation GAMA AIKI in Minna, Niger State.”