Breaking: Adam Lallana strikes new Liverpool deal

Adam Lallana has signed a short-term contract extension with Liverpool until the end of the current campaign, Sky sports reports.

The 32-year-old midfielder’s contract was due to expire at the end of the month and his representatives have already been approached by Leicester over a possible summer move.

But Lallana has agreed to extend his stay with Liverpool for a further month and will see out the season with Jurgen Klopp’s side as they aim to secure their first league title in 30 years.

