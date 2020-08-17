Breaking: ADP pulls out of IPAC, alleges anti-party activities



The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has withdrawn its membership of the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), even as it ordered all its state chapters to also comply with the directive.





The national leadership of the ADP alleged that IPAC has totally derayed from the primary intentions establishing IPAC as a council of registered political parties in Nigeria.





Addressing a newsmen Monday in Abuja, the national chairman of ADP, Engr Yabaji Y. Sani, said some “ADP state chairman were on the pay roll of some state governors,” against the mission of the council.





“Our party, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) wish to inform the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Stakeholders, including International Democratic Partners and the general public, that we have taken a decision to review our membership of the Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC at all levels.





“Up until the decision of our NWC against the continued membership of IPAC, some ADP state Chairman were on the pay roll of some state governors.





“ADP frowns at the anti-party activities of these opposition parties State Chairmen (IPAC Executives) and considers it inimical to the growth of democracy in Nigeria and capable of making the country a One-Party state.





“In light of the foregoing, all state chapters of the ADP have been directed to refrain forthwith from participating in all IPAC activities in their respective states until further notice.





“We call on INEC to quickly summon a meeting of all the registered political parties in Nigeria to address this important matter to further deepen the roots of democracy in our country.”





On the recent Court of Appeal judgement regarding the deregistration of political parties by INEC, the party commended the affected political parties for their resilience and perseverance to reclaim their inalienable rights and mandate.





“Although, INEC has said that it would approach the Supreme Court over what it describes as conflicting judgements by the Court of Appeal, we appeal to all the parties involved to continue to show maturity in their activities while awaiting the verdict of the Supreme Court on the matter.





“On the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Edo and Ondo States, our party the ADP is worried that the APC and PDP have turned the contest into a theater of war. In Edo State in particular we have observed the use of uncomplimentary languages by both the PDP and APC, a situation which could lead to the breakdown of law and order while the gladiators have little or no regards for the interests of the people.”





The ADP, however called on all the key political actors in Edo and Ondo states “to listen to the voice of reason and play the game according to the rule, avoid mischief and use of profane language, which is capable of disrupting the process that would lead to a free, fair and credible election.”











