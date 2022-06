Victor Osimhen scored four goals, two from Terem Moffi with four more from others on a day Super Eagles demolished Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in the second African Cup of Nations qualifier decided inside stade Algar Agadir in Morocco on Monday after.

Aside Osimhen and Moffi, Moses Simon, Oghenekaro Etebo, Lookman with two goals and Emmanuel Dennis completed the rout Nigeria’s Democracy Day two.

Details loading…

