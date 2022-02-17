Breaking: After Appeal Court victory, Ganduje toasts Shekarau’s faction in Kano

Kano state governor Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, has asked Senator Ibrahim Shekarau-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano to give peace a chance in the state chapter.



Governor Ganduje-led APC on Thursday defeated the the Shakarau’s faction at the Appeal Court over the leadership structure of APC.



The Appeal Court held that the lower High Court lacks jurisdiction to recognise Shakarau’s faction.



It also held that the case was not a pre-election matter but an internal matter of the ruling party, therefore should be decided by the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Responding to the judgement after a thank-you visit to the national secretariat of the APC in Abuja, Governor Ganduje, appealed to the defeated faction to join hands with him in building the party, adding that Kano state is 100 percent APC state.

“I am appealing to them (Shakarau’s faction) because we are members of one family, the APC. So I’m appealing to them to come and Kano state is almost one hundred percent APC, we will come together and forge ahead in such a manner.”

When asked, the governor confirmed that the APC national secretariat has given his own state chairman Hon. Abdullahi Abbas a certificate of return.

Ganduje said: “First of all we have to thank God for this very important victory at the moment. As he rightly said, we APC of Kano state have got a judgement that all the elections we conducted from the wards to the state level are legally recognized.

“I want to thank the party and the leadership for initiating the peace move to ensure that our party is united. I have to thank the party for that. A judgement has been passed in our favour and APC stakeholders in Kano are here to show our appreciation to the leadership of the party.

“We have the house leader, senator, other representatives, representatives of the 44 local government chairmen, state assembly members, elected councilors from Kano state and to you the members of the press for covering all the court proceedings.”

Governor Ganduje was accompanied by Senator Kabiru Gaya, Majority Leader House of Representatives, Hon Ado Doguwa, among other party chieftains from Kano state.