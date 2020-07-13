Breaking: After grinding out victory vs Granada, Real Madrid 2 points away from La Liga title

Real Madrid are two points from the Liga title after displaying grit to carve out a 2-1 victory over Granada in Los Cármenes by surviving a second half onslaught from the home side, who saw their own European aspirations handed a blow by not picking up what would have been a deserved point.

Madrid eased into a 2-0 lead through Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema and looked comfortable in the opening 45 minutes but the visitors spent most of the second half desperately defending as Granada pulled one back through Darwin Machís and had several good chances to level the affair.

Thibaut Courtois was denied another clean sheet but made a couple of key interventions and even when the Belgian was beaten, Sergio Ramos was on the line to clear in what could prove a pivotal moment in the title race.

Real Madrid will be crowned Liga champions if they beat Villarreal at the Alfredo di Stéfano with Leganés the final date on Zinedine Zidane’s Liga calendar.

