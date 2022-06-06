Breaking: After killing worshippers in Ondo, gunmen invade Abuja, kidnap residents inside estate

Tension is growing rapidly within Nigeria’s capital Abuja after unknown gunmen reportedly gained entrance into an estate located at Gwarinpa axis and kidnapped unspecified number of residents, Blueprint gathered.

The name of the compound was given as Genuine estate.

Blueprint learnt that the incident which occurred early Monday morning has left the whole area in confusion.

Police authorities were yet to confirm the latest development.

This is happening less than 24 hours after bandits attacked a catholic church in Owo, Ondo state, killed and kidnapped worshippers.

Details loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

