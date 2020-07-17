Breaking: After listening to ex-NDDC MD, Reps summon Akpabio, Pondei over ‘misappropriation of project funds’

After listening to former acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh, via zoom, House of Representatives Committee on has summoned the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Godswill Akpabio, to appear and make presentations before it on Monday, July 20, 2020.

The committee also summoned the Managing Director of the commission Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei to appear before it on the same day.

The committee is staging a probe of how over N81 billion was spent on projects in four years.

Ms. Nunieh was scheduled to appear before the committee on Thursday but Policemen allegedly besieged her residence early morning before Governor Nyesom Wike came to rescue and relocate her to government house.

