Breaking: After losing presidential ticket, Bala emerges Bauchi PDP governorship candidate 

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed Saturday emerged as the new Bauchi state PDP gubernatorial candidate with 646 votes casted by the delegates.



In his victory speech after the party’s primary election conducted at Zaranda Hotel, Bauchi, Governor Bala expressed gratitude to the PDP stakeholders for given him the opportunity to recontest the governorship election in 2023.



He assured the entire people of Bauchi State that his second term will focus on consolidating on the achievements and successes recorded by his administration in the first tenure for greater Bauchi state.



Governor Bala who expressed confidence on his 2023 victory, declared total commitment to lead the PDP for victory in all the elective positions during the polls through extensive campaign and mobilisation.



He said clinching the gubernatorial ticket will enable him provide citizens of Bauchi State with more dividends of democracy so as to improve their living conditions.



“I want to thank the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government who is the former PDP gubernatorial candidate for withdrawing from the race in my honour, I will not take this honour for granted. I am aware that other political parties have elected their flagbearers, I want to assure you that i will play politics with fairness and carry everyone along.”

