Breaking: After Naira Marley’s concert, FCTA shuts down Jabi lake mall

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has ordered immediate closure of the popular Jabi Lake Mall indefinitely after the shopping centre violated Presidential Task Force’s directives on the ban on public gatherings as part of measures to contain the spread of the dreaded coronavirus in the territory.

This order issued by the FCT Task Force on Covid-19 is coming day after popular musician Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley featured and entertained fun seekers around the area.

Naira Marley came under intense criticism for performing at a concert that recorded massive attendance.

Blueprint gathered that Naira Marley flew from Lagos to Abuja with Ex-BBNaija star, Kimoprah, despite the ban on interstate movement and flights.

