Breaking: After Naira Marley’s concert, FCTA shuts down Jabi lake mall

June 14, 2020 Abdullahi Muhammad Breaking News, Entertainment, Top Stories 0




Marley

The Administration (FCTA), has ordered immediate closure of the popular Jabi Lake Mall indefinitely after the shopping centre violated  Presidential ’s directives on the ban on public gatherings as part of measures to contain the spread of the dreaded in the territory.

This order issued by the FCT on Covid-19 is coming day after popular musician Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley featured and entertained fun seekers around the area.

Naira Marley came under intense criticism for performing at a concert that recorded massive attendance.

Blueprint gathered that Naira Marley flew from Lagos to Abuja with Ex-BBNaija star, Kimoprah, despite the ban on interstate movement and flights.

Details loading…

You searched: , , ,

Matched content



Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*