Breaking: After receiving motorcycles, bandits release remaining 2 Zaria LG workers

Bandits terrorising Kaduna state on Thursday released the remaining two Zaria local government area staff Suleiman Zailani and Nura Abdullahi.

Both Zailani and Abdullahi were abducted along side 11 colleagues last month in Giwa local government area of the state on their way to a condolence.

Blueprint reports that last week, the bandits released 11 of the victims but held remaining two on hostage until motorcycles are provided.

A source close to the relations of the victims who prefared anonymity told Blueprint that it took five days for the families to raise money for the purchase the motorcycles.

The victims have re-united with their families like their colleagues who were released last week after spending a month in captivity.