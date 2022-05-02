[Breaking] Aftermath of 2022 World Cup playoff: FIFA slams heavy fine on Nigeria, bars fans from matches over stadium encroachment

With few weeks to the kickoff of 2023 AFCON qualifier, World Football Governing body, FIFA, on Monday, slammed sanctions on Nigeria over fans’ misconduct shortly a world cup playoff game between Nigeria’s Super and the black stars of Ghana in Abuja on May 29, 2022.

The FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee fined Nigeria CHF150,000 (N63.9million) following violence that occurred at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja after the country’s failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

They also ordered the country to play their next international match behind closed doors, meaning that Nigerian team will play without spectators.

The Super Eagles hosted Ghana in the second leg of their 2022 World Cup playoff clash at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on March 29

With the first keg ending goalless in Kumasi on 25, at the Baba Yara Stadium, the Super Eagles had to win to seal their qualification to the Qatar global showpiece

However, in front of a 60,000 capacity crowd at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, they came from behind to draw 1-1 in the second leg, meaning Ghana qualified via the away goals rule.

Following the team’s failure to qualify, the home fans took to the pitch to express their anger. In the process, they destroyed some properties in the stadium, while they also put the safety of the Ghanaians in danger.

As a result, FIFA has now landed a hammer blow on the country for failing to provide adequate security and control their crowd. FIFA, through its media department, announced on Monday that Nigeria has been fined CHF 150,000 and also ordered to play their next home game without fans.

It means the Super Eagles’ next home game, which is a 2023 Africa Cup Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone in June, will have no fans in attendance.

However, they can welcome fans back for their next home game against Sao Tome or Mauritius.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

