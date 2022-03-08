[Breaking] Aftermath of court judgement: PDP names Igariwey, Udeogu as replacements for Umahi, deputy in Ebonyi  

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has named Hon. Iduma Igariwey and Fred Udeogu as governor and deputy governor nominees to replace sacked Ebonyi state Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and his Deputy, Dr Eric Kelechi Igwe.

PDP National Chairman, Senator Dr Iyorchia Ayu, said the party has submitted its nominees to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ayu disclosed at a world press conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja sacked Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and his deputy, Dr Eric Kelechi Igwe, following their defection from the PDP, to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

