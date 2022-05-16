Breaking: Again, Anambra boils as gunmen invade estate, attack Military officers

Many residents of 3-3 estate at Nkwelle Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra state, were feared wounded on Sunday night as unknown gunmen engaged the military in a gun duel.

A military source told Blueprint that the gun duel which lasted for about three hours started around 10pm on Sunday, and led to death of a civilian by stray bullets.

According to the source who preferred anonymity, the unidentified civilian was killed by the road side, even though neither the officers nor the unknown gunmen recorded casualty before they fled.

Also speaking, a resident of the estate added that the bullets from both sides flown the air like rain drops during the attacks, while expended shells dropped on roofs of residents in torrent.

The resident further claimed that the hoodlums had drove to the military check-point in the estate and continuously shot at them, adding, ” Yesterday night. There was three hours open fire. My estate was hot from 10pm – 12am last night.”

Blueprint also gathered the gunmen after escaping from the military ran to the Government Reserved Area (GRA) at Onitsha, where they also shot intermittently.

However, attempts to confirm the story from the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, was futile as he had refused to reply our electronic messages as at press time.

