Breaking: Again, Australia cancels Novak Djokovic’s visa, tennis star faces deportation

Tennis star Novak Djokovic faces deportation yet again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time.

The men’s world number one on Monday won a legal battle against Australia’s decision to cancel his visa and deport him.

Early on Friday, Immigration minister Alex Hawke announced he would be using his personal power under a different section of the law to send Djokovic home “on health and good order grounds”.

Mr Hawke said: “Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.

“This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds.

“In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic.

“The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.”