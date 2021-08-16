Breaking: Again, bandits invade Zamfara college, kidnap 15 students, 4 staff, kill cop, others

Palpable tension gripped College of Agriculture and Animals Health Bakura in Zamfara State as a group of Bandits stormed the institution, kidnapped 15 students, four staff, killed one police officer and two security men.

The Deputy Registrar of the college, Aliyu Atiku, confirmed the incident to Journalists via telephone conversation.

According to him, the Bandits stormed the main campus of the school around 10:00 pm on Sunday and spent about one and a half hours operating in the school.

He said, two staff and one student escaped from the Bandits after they kidnapped them and returned to the school early this morning.

“As I am talking to you now, we have formally discovered that the bandits kidnapped 15 students all of them male, three women and one person who are also our staff and killed two of our security watchmen, one police office,” he said.

Details loading…