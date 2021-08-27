Breaking: Again, bandits invade Zaria, kidnap 6

Report reaching Blueprint has revealed that bandits, Friday morning, stormed Zangon Shanu village in Sabon Gari local government area of Kaduna state and kidnapped six people.

The location is behind Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria.

A resident in the area Mallam Musa Garbai told Blueprint that the bandits stormed the area around 1.30am on Friday and kidnapped their victims that include, three men and three women and fled with them.

He explained that they had shot sporadically into the air to scare the community.

Blueprint reports that the attack on the village was coming barely one month ago when bandits attacked National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Training Centre and Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria and abducted many people.



Blueprint findings revealed that security measures were being beefed up by authorities of the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) and Ahmadu Bello University located within zaria, and are neibouring institutions to the village.

Efforts to reach Kaduna state Police Command’s spokesman, ASP Muhammed Jalige, for comment on the incident was not possible as his telephone number was not going through.