Breaking: Again, blood flows as gunmen invade drinking joint, kill 5 in Anambra

Unknown gunmen, Friday night, invaded a drinking joint known as Ụtọ Ndụ Beer parlour located at Obiofia village, Osumenyi, Nnewi South Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra state, killing about five persons on the spot.

According to sources, the hoodlums who invaded the joint at about 8pm, opened fire immediately at those drinking and having fun without provocation, killing the owner of the restaurant and four of his customers.

A similar incident that happened on Easter day at a drinking and fast food joint, known as the Sophia Fast Food, located close to the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, in Orumba South LGA of Anambra state, recorded no death although customers were robbed while they were having a fun-filled Easter bash at the restaurant.

Some trending videos from the scene of the incident at Osumenyi showed the victims, four males and a female (the owner of the shop) as they lie lifeless in the pool of their blood.

The videos also showed smpathisers and supposed friends and relatives of the victims as they were lamenting over their loss as the corpses were being loaded in a Sienna bus suspected to be an ambulance possibly evacuating them to mortuary.

A feminine voice heard in background of the video was busy asking;“What have we done oooo? Who have we offended? What did we do to deserve all these?”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga has not responded to Whatsapp message asking him to confirm the Friday night attack as at the press time.

