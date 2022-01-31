Breaking: Again, Buhari receives new Electoral Act Amendment Bill

The National Assembly (NASS) Monday transmitted the authenticated copies of the new Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2022 to President Muhammadu Buhari, Senior Special Assistant to the President on NASS (Senate) Senator Babajide Omoworare has said.

Omoworare said this in a statement issued in Abuja.The statement reads: “The Clerk to the National Assembly Mr. Olatunde Amos Ojo has transmitted the authenticated copies of the Electoral Bill 2022 to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari GCFR on 31st January 2022.

“This was done in accordance with the provisions of Section 58 (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2 LFN 2004.

“Mr. President had withheld assent to the Electoral Bill 2021 transmitted to him on 19th November 2021. The Electoral Bill was thereafter reworked by the National Assembly and both the Senate and the House of Representatives passed same on 25th January 2022.”