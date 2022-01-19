Breaking: Again, court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial as IPOB leader pleads not guilty over treason felony charges

January 19, 2022 Editor Breaking News, Judiciary, Top Stories 0

Nnamdi Kanu's lawyers briefing Journalists

The trial of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, over terrorism charges has been adjourned to February 16, 2022.

Inside the court room, Kanu pleaded not guilty to the amended treasonable felony charges.

Details loading…