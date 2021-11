The federal high court has again adjourned the case involving Nnamdi Kanu and the federal government to January 19, 2022.

Kanu had filed an application against the federal government regarding the treasonable felony charges preferred against him.

However, the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) barred Journalists, lawyers and other notable Nigerians from gaining access to the courtroom.

Details loading…















Related

No tags for this post.No tags for this post.