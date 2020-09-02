Breaking: Again, FG jerks up petrol price

As Nigerians still grapple over tripple increase in electricity tariff, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) has increased the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit to N151.56 per litre.

This is coming less than 45 days after it earlier increased the price to N141 per litre.

PPMC is a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

In an internal memo to all stakeholders with reference number PPMC/IB/LS/020 dated September 2, 2020, titled: Product Pricing and signed by D.O Abalaka, the agency stated, “Please be informed that a new product price adjustment has been effected on our payment platform.

”To this end, the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is now one hundred and fifty-one naira, fifty-six kobo (N151.56k) per litre.

“This is effective from September 2, 2020,” the memo added.