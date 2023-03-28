Breaking: Again, fire guts popular Lagos market

Fire has gutted a section of a five-storey building in popular Balogun Market, Lagos Island, destroying properties worth millions of naira.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning and the cause of the fire is yet unknown.

Confirming the report, a media aide to governor Babajide Sanwolu, Jubril Gawat, said in a tweet that, “two divisions of our Lagos Fire Service are on ground already.”

He said that firefighters from the United Bank of Africa are also helping the state’s operatives to combat the fire.

