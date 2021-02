A petrol tanker with loads of petrol on Thursday exploded in Felele, lokoja the Kogi state capital.

The explosion which occurred at about 7:00pm close to Motel 5 in Felele is currently burning till the point of filling this news

As at the time of filling this report, the number of casualties were yet to be revealed but an eye witness confirmed that there were lost of lives as state fire service are yet to visit the scene as at the time of filling this report.

Details loading…